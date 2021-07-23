Childersburg’s special effort during WWII a potential museum topic

The city of Childersburg, which has long prided itself on its rich history, took initial steps Monday night to enshrine some of that history in a museum.
During its regular monthly meeting Tuesday night, the Childersburg City Council voted to create an exploratory committee consisting of former Probate Judge Billy Atkinson and Childersburg resident Don Stephens. The committee, according to Stephens, will find a way to establish a first-class facility, decide how and where to secure funding, and plan day-to-day operations of the museum.
The facility would showcase not only the city’s connection to European explorer Hernando De Soto but also its relatively more recent and equally significant contribution to victory in World War II.
The committee has a commitment from the Alabama Department of Archives and History to help guide the progress of the work.
Alabama Ordnance Works
The Alabama Ordnance Works (AOW) in Childersburg was a cluster of three smokeless powder plants and one high explosive plant with all its power generation, transportation and service facilities, according to “Pearl of Great Price,” an oral history project assembled by the son of the plant manager, Donald McDonald.
Operated by DuPont Company, the plants were built in the cotton-growing area of central Alabama, along the Coosa River, beginning in 1941. The plants produced enough explosives in each of their almost five years of operation to blow up every building in any country in the world if carefully placed.
The facility also included a fifth plant, walled off from the rest. McDonald said he did not even know what was going on inside that part of the facility until much later.
According to documents provided by Atkinson, Plant No. 5 was part of the Manhattan Project, which led to the development of the atomic bomb. Specifically, Plant No. 5 manufactured “Heavy Water,” which is needed to regulate the chain reaction that results from nuclear fission.
Atkinson said people started buying up property around Childersburg in the late 1930s, and by 1940 the federal government invoked eminent domain and purchased 14,000 acres. The plant was actually up and running before Pearl Harbor and the U.S. entry into the war. The operation and the population of the AOW grew rapidly for most of the war. Atkinson said the powder plant initially had a population of about 450 people, which grew to 5,000 in a matter of months. At its peak, AOW employed 26,000 men and women, military and civilian.
McDonald said he heard the news of the attack on Pearl Harbor on the radio at his home in Virginia. At the time, he was working in a DuPont textile plant in Richmond. After the attack, McDonald said, a company representative from the explosives department would be interviewing and selecting personnel for the war effort. McDonald scheduled the interviews. After selecting 87 employees to be sent to newly built explosives works around the country, McDonald was informed that he was being transferred to a facility in Childersburg.
“That next morning, I left my family behind in the place I called home and headed south on a train, not even being able to find Childersburg on a map. It simply wasn’t there. So I went to Birmingham, checked into a hotel and, after much asking, learned that there was a place called Childersburg about 50 miles east of Birmingham. I remember it was on a Sunday, and I called the only friend that I knew had arrived ahead of me to work construction. He said to hop a bus east and he would find time to take me around.” The friend was staying in Sylacauga at the time.
McDonald would stay in Birmingham and commute at first before eventually moving into a company house at the AOW with his family.
At the time the AOW was being built, time was of the essence.
“When the War Department first approached the DuPont Company after Pearl Harbor and asked that we and other commercial companies with explosives know-how take contracts to build explosives plants and get them into production in absolutely the shortest possible time,” McDonald said. “DuPont told the War Department that there was one fast way of doing it, and that was using, without modification, the same process, equipment and specifications that were used in the production of powder during World War I. At that time, at the end of World War I, DuPont put all the records of such plants producing high explosives and smokeless powder away in the files. The War Department said that the country could not wait to update or improve the process or plans in any way. We are going to make powder the 1918 way, they said, and so we did.”
Everything was built to 1918 specifications, down to the numbers on the buildings.
The plant had a strong safety record until the end of the war, but it was an explosives plant, and there were some issues. Specifically, a fire on June 4, 1944, in the blending tower. The cause of the fire was never determined, as far as McDonald knew; three employees were injured and three were killed.
Of all the staff at AOW, at first there were only about 10 who had any particular knowledge or experience with explosives.
“I was to learn many things about the explosives business,” McDonald said. “We had to learn pretty fast.”
Heavy Water
During the process of developing the atomic bomb, scientists had to decide on which substance to use to regulate the atomic reaction; at the time, there were three candidates: graphite, silver and heavy water.
According to documents provided by Atkinson, graphite was plentiful, but there were difficulties with obtaining the necessary purity. Silver presented other difficulties.
According to a document from the National Archives, someone working on the project approached Under Secretary of the Treasury Daniel W. Bell “to find out if silver would be available. Although Nichols did not provide specific details, Bell appeared receptive. ‘How much silver do you want?’ he asked. ‘About 15,000 tons,’ Nichols answered. Visibly startled, Bell exclaimed ‘Young man ... I would have you know that when we talk of silver, we speak in terms of ounces.’”
Ultimately, the treasury did agree to provide the War Department with 175 million ounces of silver.
Heavy water consists of two hydrogen atoms with a neutron in the nucleus, making it somewhat heavier than the normal hydrogen atoms which make up two thirds of a water molecule. Heavy water occurs in nature, but is extremely rare. An electrolysis based process to create heavy water was devised, however, and this is the process that took place in Plant No. 5 in Childersburg. According to Atkinson, the heavy water made at Childersburg was later sent to Oak Ridge, Tenn., and ultimately became part of the two atomic bombs dropped on Japan that ended the war.
According to a letter dated Nov. 16, 1942, “DuPont agreed to select a process and provide facilities for the production of heavy water in order to make available a supply of this material at the earliest possible date.’” The company was authorized to expand facilities then under construction near Morgantown, W.Va.; Newport, Ind., and Childersburg.
“DuPont would build and operate the facilities, making as extensive use as possible of existing steam plants and other installations. Because DuPont already had contracts with the army’s ordnance department for construction and operation of munitions making facilities at each of these ordinance plants, it was agreed additional work could be covered by supplements to these contracts, thus eliminating the need for ... new agreements. Nevertheless, for reasons of security, each heavy water plant was to be built and operated almost entirely under the immediate supervision of the local area engineer …” without the knowledge of other staff at the plant.
McDonald said, “There was one additional operation on the plant which had a strange history. About the middle of the war, we had a very hush-hush operation built inside the plant with an inside security fence and very tight security. Everyone who went in was scanned and was required to have a very high security clearance. Very few employees were involved, and we were never told what was happening there. One of the guards told me it was a very strange plant. Nothing goes in and nothing ever comes out. The running joke in the plant is that bubble gum was being manufactured inside the closed off area. We discovered at the end of the war that this was a heavy water plant, making deuterium as one of the possible ways of producing nuclear weapons.”
The plant continued to operate at full capacity until the Japanese surrendered in August 1945. Shutdown took about five days, and then the entire operation was dismantled.
According to an article published in the Birmingham News shortly after the war ended, the plant “produced three times as much TNT as the War Department anticipated” at the start of the war. As much as $1 million worth of TNT was produced every month, as well as 15 million pounds of powder per month, Some 30 percent of the powder production went into rifle and machine gun ammunition for the Soviets. At peak production, the plants consumed 46 million gallons of water and 1,500 tons of coal per day. The plant was valued at two and a half times of the annual value of the cotton crop in the same area.