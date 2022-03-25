Childersburg ready to celebrate 482nd birthday with April events

Next month, the city of Childersburg will be celebrating its 482nd birthday with back-to-back weekend events, according to Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tom Roberts.
Coosa Fest is coming to downtown Childersburg on April 23, and the Grits Fest at the Kymulga Grist Mill is the following weekend, April 30.
“Childersburg has always had a unique history, going back to 1540, through the Civil War and beyond,” Roberts said. “Even before DeSoto, the tribes would gather near here for a kind of trade day at the end of the Georgia trail. Of course, once they got about five miles away, they would start fighting each other again.
"The same thing happened during the Civil War. Union troops destroyed every grist mill within 100 miles except the one here, which they used. So did the Confederates. It was a kind of demilitarized zone. And they both used the cave, too, as long as they couldn’t see each other. Of course, that was a boots-on-the-ground kind of arrangement, the higher ups never knew anything about it.”
Coosa Fest kicks off at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 23, downtown, with a host of vendors and five outstanding food vendors.
“I’ve been a little more selective this year, focusing on quality over quantity,” he said. “We’ve got the pick of the litter. Will have one doing sort of traditional carnival food, hamburgers and hot dogs; then there’s one called Sea Life that’s just great seafood, gourmet hot dogs, ribs and pulled pork and specialty subs and cheese steaks, all cooked to order.”
There will be a host of other vendors, and local businesses, even the ones that are normally closed on the weekend, will be open for business. And of course there will also be live music, featuring a mix of pop country and southern rock.
Admission to Coosa Fest is free, “because we basically couldn’t charge admission if we wanted to,” Roberts said.
This year’s Coosa Fest happens to fall on race weekend, which Roberts does not necessarily see as a problem.
“A lot of people will book hotels around the area for several nights just to go see the Sunday race,” he said. “They’re looking for things to do. There are also events at Red Eagle and Selwood Farms that weekend, and we’ll put up signs there. People that are participating in morning shoots will be looking for something to eat after the shoot, and we can definitely help them with that.”
The grits fest opens at 9 a.m. the following Saturday, but get there early.
“People line up for the shrimp and grits, and even though we double the amount every year, we still end up running out by noon or 12:30,” Roberts said.
Other popular foods include roast corn, pinto beans and other items cooked in cast iron pots over open flames. The fried fish is also popular every year.
There will also be antiques galore, some live music on the concrete pad near the creek (mostly country, Gospel and bluegrass this time) and folks in period costume.
“It's a little different kind of festival, more in keeping with the historic nature of the mill. … There will be people in antebellum costume, and there will be Civil War re-enactors setting up camp out of sight of each other," Roberts said. "They won’t actually be doing any reenacting, but they’ll be set up in camp. People can pan for gold and jewels, and see the antique iron implements. And the mill is technically in operation, so people can go through and see how it actually works.”
This year’s Grits Fest will also be an opportunity to show off some recent improvements at the mill. The Childersburg City Council recently appropriated funds to repair the bathrooms, and RV and primitive campgrounds have been recently added as well.
Parking at the mill is $3, but otherwise admission is free.
On top of everything else, this will be Roberts last Coosa Fest and Grits Festival as chamber director. He gave notice of his retirement earlier this month. He says he has been the director for six or seven years, depending on who you ask, and he plans to stay on until the two big events are in the books.
“I’m still going to be a big promoter for business, industry and tourism," Roberts said. "My background is in the media and I expect people will continue to think I know everything that’s going on. I can’t stop.”
The chamber board has not chosen a replacement, he added.