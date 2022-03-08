Childersburg police use teddy bears to help children

When you see a Childersburg police officer out and about, there is an item in the back of the vehicle that may surprise you. Specifically, a teddy bear.
“As a little bit of a comfort, officers can take one of these teddy bears and hand it to a child and give them something to kind of hold on to,” said Chief Rick McClelland of the Childersburg Police Department.
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg recently donated bears to the police department.
"A small gesture can make a big difference," said Janice Grohs, president of the Kiwanis Club. "A child who gets caught up in a situation where police are involved can get very upset. The Kiwanis is trying to ease that stress by supplying officers with bears to have in their patrol vehicles."
Added McClelland: "By giving them teddy bears and sitting down with them for maybe a minute or two, it just reminds them this is not about them, it's not their fault and that we are there to protect them, not to hurt them."
Added Diane Kay, club vice president: “Kids need Kiwanis, now more than ever before, and this is an example of how our club can meet a need in our community. Helping our children feel safe in their community is key to a great future.”
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg supports several local projects to benefit children, mainly the Kiwanis Park in town.
“The bears are great for kids who are scared or frightened, especially kids dealing with traumatic events in their life. It’s just a great way to calm them down and really help us connect with them,” Childersburg Police Captain Kevin Koss said.
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available by calling Janice Grohs at 256-378-4000 or coming by the Childersburg branch of Renasant Bank.