Childersburg pastor's interaction with police: 'Lock me up and see what happens'

Childersburg police teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The city of Childersburg and the Childersburg Police Department are facing a lawsuit from a pastor who was arrested for obstructing government operations while watering a neighbor’s flowers while they were out of town in May.

Childersburg Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting “a vehicle over there with people I don’t think are supposed to be over there,” according to a transcript of the call. She also reported that her view of the house was partially obstructed by a lattice, but “they’re an elderly couple and it’s a — I know I saw a younger black male over there.”