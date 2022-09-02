Childersburg pastor's interaction with police: 'Lock me up and see what happens'

The city of Childersburg and the Childersburg Police Department are facing a lawsuit from a pastor who was arrested for obstructing government operations while watering a neighbor’s flowers while they were out of town in May.
Childersburg Police responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting “a vehicle over there with people I don’t think are supposed to be over there,” according to a transcript of the call. She also reported that her view of the house was partially obstructed by a lattice, but “they’re an elderly couple and it’s a — I know I saw a younger black male over there.”
When asked by the dispatcher where the black male she saw was, the caller said “I can’t see because there’s a fence, but I heard them talking in the — I heard them a minute ago out in their back door, and I can’t hear them talking anymore, so they may be in the house now. I don’t know.”
According to attorney Reagan Rumsey, who represents both the Talladega County E-911 Board and the city of Childersburg, the transcript of the 911 call is a public document. The actual recording, however, can only be released with the permission of the caller, which, as of Thursday, was not forthcoming.
Officers responding to the call found Pastor Michael Jennings, 56, of Vision of Abundant Life Ministries in Sylacauga, holding a water hose and watering the flowers around the house. The gold SUV described by the caller was parked in the driveway, and, as was determined a few minutes later, actually belongs to the owner of the house.
A 20-minute long body cam video of the encounter that followed has been released. Jennings identifies himself as “Pastor Jennings, I live across the street,” but refuses to provide any identification.
“I’m not going to give (you) ID,” he said. “I ain’t done nothing wrong. I used to be a police officer in Goodwater, don’t come here with that.”
The officer said “Look, don’t do this to me. There’s a suspicious person in the yard, and if you don’t identify yourself …”
“I don’t have to identify myself, this is not a stop and identify state. … I live right over there, across the street. Who called y’all?”
“That’s what we’ve got to figure out,” the officer said.
Jennings then accused the officer of racial profiling: “You have no right to approach me if I’m not doing anything suspicious. I’m not doing anything wrong. I’m a pastor in Sylacauga.”
The footage then shows Jennings walking away from the officer, saying, “You want to lock me up? Lock me up. I’m not showing you all anything, I’m just going to continue to water these flowers.”
“We got a call …” the officer said.
“I don’t care who called you all,” Jennings said. “Lock me up and see what happens, I want you to.”
As he walked around the front of the house, the officer said “If you would let us talk to you, we could figure stuff out.”
Jennings responded, “Who called you all? Do whatever you want to do. Do it. Do it.”
At this point, a second officer puts handcuffs on Jennings and sits him on the front porch of the house.
“Do what you’ve got to do,” Jennings said. “Do what you’ve got to do, go ahead and lock me up. I’m filing a lawsuit. I’m already filing a lawsuit.”
At this point, the second officer also appears to become agitated, saying, “You have to identify yourself to me, understand?”
“No I don’t," Jennings said. “Take me down, book me, do what you need to do. But at least call my wife.”
The officer with the body cam walks away and the conversation between Jennings and the other officer continues but becomes somewhat indistinct. The first officer goes down the street and talks to the caller, who also declines to give her name, but admits that Jennings and the owners of the house are friends, and “this is probably all my fault.”
The other officer can be heard telling a dispatcher that Jennings will not cooperate and that he has decided to arrest him. Jennings is put into a patrol car. At one point, he complains that the handcuffs are too tight, and the officers let him out of the vehicle and loosen them. He also complains that the vehicle is too hot, and one of the officers partially rolls down the windows for him.
He is also seen telling the caller that he is going to buy her son a graduation gift, which she says he does not have to do, but he insists.
Jennings is also seen giving the officers his name and date of birth, but refuses to give his Social Security number.
“You’re not going to run a 27 or 28 on me and put me in the system,” he said, referring to the police codes driver’s license and vehicle registration information.”
In an interview on the satellite radio program Joe Madison — The Black Eagle, Jennings said that he did not have his wallet or identification with him at the time, but even if he had, he wouldn’t have given a picture identification.
“Whether you are guilty of burglary, whether you’re guilty of suspicion of something, they put it in the computer and once they drop charges and all this, if you’re stopped later on, just because you gave that ID, if you were at an incident, that comes up on your record,” Jennings said. “So many people have got records like that because they gave the police their ID and they put you in there as suspicion of burglary.”
Jennings is being represented by attorney Bethaney Embry Jones of Douglasville, Ga. When reached for comment this week, Jones said she was still in the process of drafting the suit, which she expected to be filed in federal court next week.
On the same radio program, Jones said she would be arguing that Jenning’s fourth amendment rights were violated, and that police assaulted, battered and kidnapped him. His identification as “Pastor Jennings:” was adequate for an incident on private property, she said, adding that the woman who made the initial 911 call also refused to provide identification but was not arrested.
Jennings was taken to Childersburg City Hall, where the paperwork was completed, and then transported to the Talladega County Metro Jail, where he posted bond immediately after being booked. The charges were dropped a week later.
Alabama state law says “A … policeman of any incorporated city or town within the limits of the county … may stop any person abroad in a public place whom he reasonably suspects is committing, has committed or is about to commit a felony or other public offense and may demand of him his name, address and an explanation of his actions.
Jennings and Jones argued that this statute does not apply because Jennings was on private property.
Mayor Ken Wesson said Thursday that he could not comment on the incident involving Jennings because of the threatened litigation.