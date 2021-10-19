Childersburg Parks and Recreation holds Pumpkin Festival

CHILDERSBURG — Childersburg Parks and Recreation held its fourth annual Pumpkin Festival on Saturday with more than 50 vendors and 500 people in attendance.
Activities Director Tova Lee said this year’s festival was held on the football field beside the Parks and Rec building, and it was the largest yet.
“This year, I added a live band, a car show, and a pet parade,” she said, adding that cooler temperatures and a slight wind made the event more enjoyable."
Live music by Crossfire included classics and oldies.
Winners of the car show and chili cook-off were Jeremy Webber and April Wright. They were selected by people’s choice, and each received a gift card.
Vendors included Dog Nation, Tupperware and Scentsy, and well as homemade cakes and canned goods.
Next year’s festival is scheduled for Oct. 16, 2022, at the same location.
