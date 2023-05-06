Childersburg PARD accepting summer camp applications

The Childersburg Parks and Recreation Department is now accepting applications for a summer of activities from June 5-28.
The summer camp is open to the first 50 applicants who will be between the ages of 4 and 11 on June 5.
Registration is $80 for Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., and $50 for Monday through Friday from either 7 a.m. to noon or noon to 5 p.m. Daily drop-ins of $25 per day are also available.
In addition to a place at the camp, registration also gets you a camp T-shirt, weekly visits from Sno-Biz and Friday lunches.
Talladega County school buses will be available for drop-off at the rec center after summer school.
For more information, please call Tova at 256-378-6625, but note that registration is online only at childersburg.recdesk.com. Registration fees are nonrefundable.