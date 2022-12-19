Childersburg neighborhoods offer their best in Christmas decor

A panel of anonymous judges has chosen the five winners of this year’s Whole Heart Awards in Childersburg.
According to former Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce director Tom Roberts, Councilwoman Angie Twymon came up with the idea of presenting an award to one home in each council district to encourage residents to join the city’s effort in decorating for Christmas.
“A trio of anonymous judges travel the neighborhoods of each council district to identify their favorites, then meet to pick an award for each. Signs are placed in their yards designating the award. (There is) no real criteria, more free-style, using an old-fashioned ‘eye’ test from individual judges and a collection of their thoughts.”
The program has been successful, since the number of decorated homes and the quality of the decorations have increased each year.
This years winners include Polly Griffin of Forest Hills Drive (Ward A), Janice Phelps of Cloverlane Drive (Ward B), Joe Calhoun of Sadie Lee Drive (Ward C), Mark McGraw of Odell Drive (Ward D) and Brandon and Emmie Edwards of 9th Avenue Southwest (Ward E).