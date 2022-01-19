Childersburg middle and high schools will return to campus Friday

Childersburg High School and Middle School students will return to classes on campus Friday.
CHS Principal Michael Pinson released a statement Thursday at 3:55 p.m. concerning a bomb threat made Wednesday.
"A thorough investigation by multiple law enforcement entities determined that no credible threat to student and staff safety exists at our school," he said in the release.
The investigation was conducted by the Childersburg Police Department with help from Talladega County Sheriff's Office, the FBI Gadsden Field Office and the East Metro Area Crime Center.
No arrests have been made.
Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Childersburg Police Department Investigations at 256-378-5747.