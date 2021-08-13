Childersburg man serving two life sentences is up for parole

A Childersburg man who is serving two consecutive life sentences plus 10 years for two counts of murder and one count of escape in the first degree is now up for parole.
Marvin Woods, 52, has a hearing before the state board of Pardons and Paroles scheduled for Tuesday, according to a release issued by the board Friday.
Woods was charged with the murder of Sintori Fluker, 21, of Sylacauga and Datrin Swain, also 21, of Childersburg in the Sadie Lee Housing Projects in June 2001. According to information released at the time, Woods and Swain had been involved in a series of verbal altercations throughout the day leading up to the shooting. He allegedly followed Swain and Fluker to Sadie Lee and shot Fluker while he was still inside the car. Swain’s body was found a short distance away, between two apartment buildings.
Woods was indicted for two counts of capital murder, and if convicted, would have been sentenced to either life without the possiblity of parole or death by lethal injection. The case was scheduled to go trial in September 2005, but Woods pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of intentional murder just days before jury selection would have started.
The escape charge stems from a separate incident at the Talladega County Jail in August 2002, when Woods was being held without bond while awaiting trial.
Woods and two other inmates broke into the county’s control tower and opened the other cell doors. Five other jail inmates were charged with destruction of state property.
In all, 42 inmates managed to take over their “pod” and barricaded themselves in with tables and chairs. Virtually every law enforcement agency in the area responded, and the standoff was eventually broken by the use of tear gas and the Talladega City Police SWAT Team.
Woods is housed in Ventress Correctional Center in Clayton. Including credit for his time spent in the Talladega County Jail, he has been behind bars for 20 years. According to the state Department of Corrections, he has received no credit of good time while incarcerated, due to the violent nature of the crimes he was convicted of.
DoC records also indicate that Woods has been eligible for parole since Aug. 1, 2020.
