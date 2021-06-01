Childersburg man sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison for possession of child pornography

A Childersburg man who pleaded guilty to possession of child pornography last year was sentenced to 6½ years in federal prison Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.
William Jason Walker, 49, will serve his prison term followed by 10 years of supervised release and a lifetime of having to register as a convicted sex offender. U.S. District Court Judge Corey L. Maze also ordered Walker to pay $51,000 in restitution to the victims, according to the release.
In November 2019, Walker was working as a sales representative at an SKF factory in Moody.
“The (U.S.) Department of Homeland Security Cyber Crimes Center of Fairfax, Virginia, received information from SKF, a company located in Sweden, that images of child pornography had been downloaded to a company laptop at a specific IP address. DHS agents obtained information from the representatives of SKF, and determined that the laptop was assigned to Walker.”
The plea agreement in the case says that Walker used his employer’s laptop, as well as an iPad and thumb drives to view the pornographic images. Forensic examination of the seized devices revealed 16,870 images of suspected child sexual abuse material.
According to the release, the case was brought as part of Project Safe Childhood, a nationwide initiative to combat the growing epidemic of child sexual exploitation and abuse. The project was launched by the U.S. Department of Justice in May 2006
“Victimization of children will not be tolerated," U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama Prim Escalona said in the release. "We will prosecute those who produce, possess or distribute child pornography to the fullest extent of the law. Thanks to the collaborative work of the Swedish National Police and the Department of Homeland Security, a child predator has been taken out of our community for many years and will be closely monitored on his release.”
U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement Homeland Security Investigations investigated the case along with the HSI Task Force Agents with the Bessemer Police Department. Assistant U.S. Attorney R. Leann WHite was the prosecutor.