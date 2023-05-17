Childersburg man pleads guilty to raping two girls

A Childersburg man who was scheduled to stand trial for sexual abuse of two young girls this week has pleaded guilty.
Christopher Edward Guy, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree, by forcible compulsion, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens.
The other charges Guy was facing, which include five counts of sodomy in the first degree, two counts each of sex abuse in the first degree and criminal incest and one count each of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree, were dropped.
The two victims were related to Guy by marriage. The abuse took place in Childersburg between May and September 2019, when the victims were 15 and 12 to 13 at the time.
Giddens said at the time of Guy’s indictment that he believed the abuse had begun much earlier, starting when the older of the two victims was about 5, but that had been in another county. The charges against Guy all stem from incidents that took place after the family moved to Talladega County.
He added that the abuse in this case was some of the worst he had ever seen in more than two decades as district attorney.
Rape in the first degree is a Class A felony in Alabama, punishable by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Guy will be sentenced next month by Circuit Judge Chad Woodruff, Giddens said.
Giddens said all of the other cases on Woodruff’s trial docket for the week were continued.
