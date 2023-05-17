 Skip to main content
Childersburg man pleads guilty to raping two girls

A Childersburg man who was scheduled to stand trial for sexual abuse of two young girls this week has pleaded guilty.

Christopher Edward Guy, 37, pleaded guilty to two counts of rape in the first degree, by forcible compulsion, according to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens. 