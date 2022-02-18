Childersburg man pleads guilty to manslaughter in death of four-month-old girl

A Childersburg man facing capital murder charges in connection with the death of his daughter in 2015 has pleaded guilty to manslaughter and was sentenced to 20 years in prison.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, Andre Lashawn Stone pleaded guilty to Circuit Judge Will Hollingsworth earlier this month.
Stone, 34, was arrested in February 2015 after police responded to a residence in Sylacauga where a four-month-old girl was unresponsive. Stone, the child’s father, initially told police that she had fallen off a bed and he had put water on her in an attempt to revive her. According to accounts published at the time, he later admitted to investigators that he had shaken the child and that she had hit her head on a wall.
The child was initially taken to Coosa Valley Medical Center and then to Children’s Hospital in Birmingham, where she died.
Stone was arrested on on unrelated misdemeanor charges, and was still in jail when he was indicted for the capital murder of a child less than 14 years old.
A conviction for capital murder carries a penalty of life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
The 20-year sentence Stone received for the manslaughter plea is the maximum penalty allowed for a manslaughter conviction.