Childersburg man dies in fourth reported murder in Talladega County in less than a week

A Childersburg man has died after being shot Sunday evening in the Sadie Lee Homes Community in Childersburg.

Johnny Lee Marbury, 33, is the fourth person reported murdered in Talladega County in less than a week.