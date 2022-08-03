Childersburg man dies in fourth reported murder in Talladega County in less than a week

A Childersburg man has died after being shot Sunday evening in the Sadie Lee Homes Community in Childersburg.
Johnny Lee Marbury, 33, is the fourth person reported murdered in Talladega County in less than a week.
According to Childersburg Police Captain Kevin Koss, officers were dispatched to a shots-fired call on 16th Avenue Northwest in the Sadie Lee Homes Community between 6:30 and 6:45 p.m. When they arrived at that location, they found two males apparently suffering from gunshot wounds. Marbury was the more seriously wounded of the two, and he was airlifted to University of Alabama at Birmingham, where he later died.
Koss said the second victim was transported to Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga, then later transferred to UAB, although his wounds were not considered life threatening.
The status of the victim was not clear Wednesday.
After he was pronounced dead, Marbury’s body was taken to the state Department of Forensic Sciences Lab in Montgomery for autopsy.
Koss said Marbury lived in Childersburg, but not in Sadie Lee Homes.
As of Tuesday, there were no suspects in the case and a dearth of witnesses.
“There were lots of people in the area, and it was still light out,” Koss said. “Someone saw something. We just need them to come forward. Somebody saw something.”
Marbury’s death follows three other homicides in different parts of Talladega County that took place within 24 hours of each other. A 19-year-old woman, Kelis Brenae Cook of Talladega, was shot to death in the front passenger seat of a vehicle on the 400 block of Brignoli Street Thursday night, according to Talladega Police. The 30-year-old male driver of the vehicle sustained a minor gunshot wound to one hand in the same incident, which also damaged an unoccupied vehicle parked nearby.
About an hour and a half later, Talladega County Sheriff’s Deputies responded to a call on Pine Grove Road in the south end of the county. Azekel Javon Borden, 22, of Sylacauga, was found unresponsive inside a vehicle, and was later pronounced dead at the scene, again from an apparent gunshot wound.
A second 22-year-old Sylacauga man was also found nearby suffering from a gunshot wound. He was later transported to University of Alabama at Birmingham Hospital for treatment.. Childersburg Police and the Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force also responded to the incident.
The third victim, Ja'Drean Mandrell Dykes, 20, was pronounced dead at 9:22 p.m. Friday from multiple gunshot wounds near the intersection of Sherwood Drive and North Main Avenue in the Drew Court Housing Community in Sylacauga.
All four cases remained under investigation Wednesday afternoon. Koss and Talladega Police Lt. Jimmy Thompson both said investigators in all cases had compared notes and that there was no obvious connection between the victims or any clear relations between any of the killings.
All four agencies are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect.
Anyone with information on Marbury’s murder should call the investigative division of the Childersburg Police Department at 256-378-0788.
Anyone with information on the Dykes case should contact the Sylacauga Police Department at 256-267-0090 or 256-401-2464.
For information regarding the Cook case, Talladega Police can be reached at 256-362-4508; information can also be left on the anonymous tip line at 256-299-0011, or on the city’s website, www.talladega.com.
Information on the Borden case can be left with the sheriff’s office at 256-245-5121. Anonymous tips can also be left at www.talladegacountysheriff.org or on the sheriff’s office mobile app.
Information about any of these cases may also be given to CrimeStoppers 24-hour tip line at 334-215-STOP (7867) or 1-833-AL1-STOP or download the p3-tips app. Make sure to leave a tip ID and password in order to dialog with investigators in case there is a follow-up question. You do not have to identify yourself or leave any personal information.
CrimeStoppers is offering a $1,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in these cases.