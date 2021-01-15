Childersburg man charged with sex-offender registration violation

A Childersburg man has been arrested after being charged with violating the Alabama Sex Offender Registration and Notification Act for the second time since 2018.
Jaycob Matthew Culp, 30, was convicted of indecent exposure in Anniston and Childersburg in 2016 and 2017. After moving back to Childersburg in 2018, Culp allegedly registered with the Sheriff’s Office but not with the city of Childersburg.
According to Talladega County Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, deputies in August conducted a compliance check on the address Culp had registered on Cliett Farm Road, and determined not only that he was not living there at the time but that he had never actually lived there.
At the same time, Culp also failed to appear in court on the SORNA case in Childersburg.
Bond in the new case was set at $75,000. He was still in jail Friday night, a week after his most recent arrest.
SORNA violations are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.