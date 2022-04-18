Childersburg man charged with murder in death of Sylacauga woman

A Childersburg man has been charged with murder in connection with an incident last month.
According to Talladega County Sheriff Jimmy Kilgore, Detric Quintarra Shepherd, 40, was served with the murder warrant at the Talladega County Jail, where he was being held on unrelated misdemeanor charges Monday. Bond was set at $100,000 by District Court Judge Jeb Fannin.
Kilgore said that deputies responded to a 911 call from a neighbor reporting a disturbance at the dead end of Cemetery Lane at about 10:50 p.m.
When they arrived, deputies found a gray Ford Mustang in the roadway with no one inside it. After searching the surrounding area, they found the body of a woman later identified as Nancy Arnold, 40, of Sylacauga.
Kilgore said an autopsy was performed on the body by the state Department of Forensic Sciences, which determined that Arnold had died as a result of multiple stab wounds.
During the course of the investigation, Shepherd was identified as a suspect in the case. Kilgore added that Shepherd and Arnold did know each other, but that they were acquaintances without any sort of formal relationship between them.
According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Shepherd was arrested for possession of marijuana in March and never posted bond.
He remained behind bars Monday afternoon.
Murder is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.