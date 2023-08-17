Childersburg man charged with capital murder in July shooting death

A Childersburg man is facing a capital murder charge stemming from an incident in Sylacauga in July.
Marquese Donnell Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Sylacauga Police, and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond.
Duncan is charged with the shooting death of Jason Anthony Swain Jr., 19, of Sylacauga on July 2 in the area of Scrooge Alley in Sylacauga.
“The Sylacauga Police Department obtained warrants for Duncan who was living in Kentucky at the time of his arrest,” according to Chief Kelley Johnson.
“Investigators made contact with The Criminal Investigation Division at Ft. Campbell, Kentucky, Army Base where Duncan was stationed. The CID turned Duncan over to the U. S. Marshals Service, who transported Duncan to the Christian County Jail in Hopkinsville, Kentucky on August 3, 2023, until he could be brought back to Talladega County to answer for his part in the murder of the Swain.”
The Sylacauga Police Department would like to thank The Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force, Alabama Law Enforcement Agency, CID at Ft. Campbell, Ky., and The U.S. Marshals Service for their assistance, Johnson said.
Swain was a student at B.B. Comer Memorial High School, where he played football, and an employee at C&J Tech. He was a member of Harper Springs Baptist Church.
He is survived by his parents, Kimberly R. Carter (Rodrick Hoyett) of Alexander City and Jason A. Swain, Sr. of Sylacauga; two siblings, LaJavious Swain and Brooklyn Speer of Sylacauga; grandparents, Malichia (Candy) Petty (Zack) of Alexander City, Lewis “Amp” Wilson (Samantha) of Sylacauga,, and Valerie Swain of Sylacauga; great grandparents, Delois Wilson and Barbara Taylor both of Sylacauga, and J.W. Lemon of Childersburg, and a host of other relatives and friends.
Johnson said the charges against Duncan were elevated to capital murder because he was allegedly inside a car when he fired the fatal shots.
If convicted of capital murder, Duncan would face either life in prison without the possibility of parole or death by lethal injection.
