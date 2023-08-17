 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Childersburg man charged with capital murder in July shooting death

murder suspect

Marquese Donnell Duncan

A Childersburg man is facing a capital murder charge stemming from an incident in Sylacauga in July.

Marquese Donnell Duncan, 22, was arrested Tuesday by Sylacauga Police, and is currently being held in the Talladega County Metro Jail without bond. 