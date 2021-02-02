You are the owner of this article.
Childersburg man charged in connection with Sylacauga produce stand robbery

Photo: Special to Consolidated Publishing

A Childersburg man was arrested and charged with first-degree robbery in connection with an incident last fall at a produce stand in Sylacauga.

Kestrel Cleontae Wells

Kestrel Cleontae Wells, 20, was arrested on a warrant for robbery after being pulled over by Childersburg Police on Sunday. His bond was set at $30,000, which he posted Monday and was released.

According to Chief Deputy Josh Tubbs, Wells is accused of robbing Ronnie’s Produce on Tuskegee Street in Sylacauga on Oct. 22. According to a police report, Wells approached the shop as it was closing down for the night, produced a gun and demanded the money from the registry. As he was fleeing with an undetermined amount of money, the suspect and a bystander exchanged gunfire.

Tubbs said no one was injured, but the building was damaged.

Wells was developed as a suspect in the case through the course of an investigation, and a warrant for his arrest was issued. Tubbs said the warrant popped up when Wells was pulled over as part of a routine traffic stop Sunday, and he was arrested without further incident.

Robbery in the first degree with a firearm is a class A felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 20 to 99 years or life in prison.

