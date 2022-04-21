Childersburg man accused of 14 sex offenses involving two underage girls

A Childersburg man is being held on a half-million dollar bond after being indicted by a grand jury for a total of 14 sex offenses involving two different victims.
Christopher Edward Guy, 36, was arrested by Childersburg Police on the indictment April 12, according to Talladega County Metro Jail records. He was still in jail as of Thursday afternoon.
According to Talladega County District Attorney Steve Giddens, the crimes alleged in the indictment took place in Childersburg between May and September 2019. The victims, who are related to Guy by marriage, were 15 and 12 to 13 at the time.
“I have been district attorney in this county for 23 years now, and I have to say this is one of the worst cases I have ever seen," Giddens said. "The physical, emotional and sexual abuse that he put those girls through is just unbelievable.”
Guy had allegedly been abusing the two victims for several years, starting when the older of the two was about 5 years old, but took place in another county, Giddens said. The crimes alleged in the current indictment took place after the family moved to Talladega County three years ago.
In total, Guy is charged with one count of rape in the first degree, three counts of sodomy in the first degree, sexual abuse in the first degree and incest against one of the victims and rape in the first degree, two counts of sodomy in the first degree, one count each of rape in the second degree and sodomy in the second degree, sex abuse in the first degree and incest regarding the other.
Giddens said the rape and sodomy in the first degree charges allege forcible compulsion. The rape and sodomy in the second degree charges stem from the victim being between the ages of 12 and 16 at the time of the abuse.
Rape in the first degree and sodomy in the first degree are both class A felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by 10 to 99 years or life in prison.
Rape and sodomy in the second degree are class B felonies, punishable upon conviction by two to 20 years in prison.
Sexual abuse in the first degree and incest are class C felonies in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.