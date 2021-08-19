Childersburg library will host Rosa Parks traveling exhibit

An exhibit featuring Rosa Parks will be on display at Earle A. Rainwater Memorial Library in Childersburg from Sept. 1-30.
The exhibit is from Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum, which is helping to share the legacy of Parks and other women who played key roles within the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
“Tired of Giving In: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” will be available for public viewing from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday during that stretch in September.
“The mission of the Rosa Parks Museum is to honor the legacy of Mrs. Parks and showcase the lessons of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the many who stood firmly to bring about change,” said Donna Beisel, assistant director of the museum. “We seek to do this by providing a platform for scholarly dialogue, civic engagement and positive social change, and we are pleased to be able to share the stories of these courageous women across the country through these traveling exhibits.”
The “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” exhibit provides an overview of the life and activism of Mrs. Parks and the success of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The Rosa Parks Museum, located on Troy University’s Montgomery Campus, was opened on Dec. 1, 2000, with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Mrs. Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott for future generations.
Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Mrs. Parks’ historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white man.