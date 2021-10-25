Childersburg library hosts Rosa Parks traveling exhibit, beginning Monday

CHILDERSBURG — Rainwater Memorial Library in Childersburg will have two exhibits from Troy University’s Rosa Parks Museum in Montgomery on display next week.
The exhibits, “Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott” and “Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott, were made possible by a grant the museum received from the Institute of Museum and Library Services, and will be available for public viewing starting Monday and lasting through Nov. 19. The exhibits are open on weekdays from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Each 12-panel exhibit contains graphics, text content, photographs and interactive features that can be accessed through visitors' smart devices. Additional resources such as lesson plans for teachers and a scavenger hunt will be available online.
"Women of the Montgomery Bus Boycott" uses oral history interviews, digitized archival material and court documents to tell the heroic stories of Jo Ann Robinson, Aurelia Browder, Claudette Colvin, Mary Louise Smith, Lucille Times, Susie McDonald, Virginia Durr, Georgia Gilmore, Coretta Scott King, Juanita Abernathy, Juliette Hampton Morgan and Jean Graetz. Important grassroots political organizations such as the Women's Political Council will also be highlighted through the exhibit.
The "Tired of Giving in: Rosa Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott" exhibit provides an overview of the life and activism of Mrs. Parks and the success of the Montgomery Bus Boycott.
The Rosa Parks Museum, located on Troy University's Montgomery Campus, was opened Dec. 1, 2000, with the mission of preserving and interpreting the story and lasting legacy of Parks and the Montgomery Bus Boycott for future generations. Constructed on the site of the former Empire Theater, the museum stands on the spot of Parks' historic 1955 arrest for refusing to relinquish her seat on a Montgomery city bus to a white male.
"The mission of the Rosa Parks Museum is to honor the legacy of Mrs. Parks and showcase the lessons of the Montgomery Bus Boycott and the many who stood firmly to bring about change," said Donna Beisel, Assistant Director of the Museum.
“We seek to do this by providing a platform for scholarly dialogue, civic engagement and positive social change, and we are pleased to be able to share the stories of these courageous women across the country through these traveling exhibits.”
The Institute of Museum and Library Services is the primary source of federal support for the nation's approximately 120,000 libraries and 35,000 museums and related organizations. The agency's mission is to inspire libraries and museums to advance innovation, lifelong learning, and cultural and civic engagement. Its grant making, policy development, and research help libraries and museums deliver valuable services that make it possible for communities and individuals to thrive.