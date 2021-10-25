Childersburg Kiwanis Club announces new officers

The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg has announced the installation of new officers for the upcoming year.
Janice Grohs will serve as president, Gaye Powell as secretary, and Diane Kay as treasurer.
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg supports community projects such as the Kiwanis Park. The club raises money for projects by hosting a golf tournament, a rubber duck race and other events.
“Kids need Kiwanis, in our community and in communities around the world,” Grohs said. “Our club believes in children and wants to provide all kids with an opportunity to thrive, prosper and grow.”
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available on Facebook at Kiwanis Club of Childersburg, by calling Grohs at 256-378-4002 or by joining the meetings every second and fourth Wednesdays. Meetings are at First Street Grill in downtown beginning at 11:30 a.m.