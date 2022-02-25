Childersburg grad prepares to visit area to showcase children's book he wrote

SYLACAUGA — When Childersburg High School graduate Greg Funderburg visits B.B. Comer Elementary and Indian Valley Elementary schools in Sylacauga next Friday, he will read a children’s book to his young audience. Like many times before in many schools in other states, he will represent a Black male image often missing in school systems today.
But this time, he will read from a children’s book he wrote himself, about a little Black boy named Jeramiah, who he hopes will inspire them to adopt healthy eating habits for a healthy heart.
“These kids are often shocked to see me in their school, because they have had very few Black male teachers,” said Funderburg, now an acclaimed Chattanooga TV anchor.
“And Black male representation was missing in a lot of the stories I was reading to them, so I wanted to create a character that all elementary kids can identify with while they learn healthy habits to last a lifetime."
“Jeremiah’s New Beginning” is the first of a planned series that will include lessons on self-esteem, anti-bullying and other relevant issues.
“I'm also working on lessons to accompany each book, that they can get to on my website,” he said.
His website, www.gregfunderburg.com, showcases his talents and versatility on and off camera. He was voted Best of the Best TV Personality by readers of the Chattanooga Times Free Press, and he won the vote for Best TV Personality in Chattanooga Business Elite's Black Excellence Awards in 2021.
He credits his successful career to his parents, Gregory Funderburg Sr. and Marilyn, both hard working, successful people who were often helping others in their town of Odena, by giving them a “hand up” in hard times.
“My dad still owns the auto body shop he openen in the '70s, and he would make sure somebody had a hair cut and clean clothes for a job interview, and things like that,” he said.
“My mom just retired in December from Citizens Baptist Hospital. She was an RN for more than 30 years there, and my family always instilled in me that hard work and dedication were necessary to succeed, but using your success to help and motivate others is the best reward.”
During his junior year at Childersburg High School, in 2000, he found his confidence as drum major in the marching band, and he had a big personality that matched his showmanship. He graduated from Childersburg in 2002 before graduating from Central Alabama Community College in 2004 and Montevallo in 2006.
"I was also in the Upward Bound summer program (in high school), and they invited Fran Curry of NBC-13 to come speak, and I was so inspired by her speech," he said. "I went up to her immediately and told her how much I enjoyed it and I wanted to visit the station. She gave me her contact information, and I called her a few months later.
"I remember going to the station and I got a chance to see the live element of TV news. And meeting, you know, Mike Royer and Meleena Cunningham, all these legends who have been on Channel 13 for decades.
"So, a few days later in my high school class, we were asked to share what we wanted as our career, so I raised my hand and I told the teacher I want to be a news anchor reporter. In front of the class, my teacher said, 'Greg, I don't know if TV news is the career for you. Maybe you should choose something else.'
"And so I'm just so grateful that my parents, my grandparents, and family showed me how to work for what I want, and that everyone who believed in me gave me opportunities to work on set with them."
He added that he now hopes Jeremiah will show little boys who look like him at their age that they are smart and can accomplish anything they set their mind on and work for.
Funderburg will be at Cuppa Grace on March 5 for a book signing.
See his website to order a copy of "Jeremiah's New Beginning" and for more information.