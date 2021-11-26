Childersburg gets set for Tuesday Christmas tree lighting

Childersburg storefronts, municipal building and city entrances are decked with boughs of holly, giant baubles, and other cheerful holiday ornaments in anticipation of Tuesday's Christmas tree lighting ceremony at 6 p.m
The annual event will be at the Rainwater/Butler House on First Street SW, and downtown roads will close at 5:15 p.m. City buses will be available at city hall to transport Senior Adults and others who can't walk to the site. Boarding will begin at 5:15 p.m.
Hot cocoa and sweet treats will be provided by Rainwater/Butler House, compliments of the Childersburg Historic Preservation Committee.
After the ceremony, children can visit Santa at Santa's Workshop on First Street across from Kiwanis Park.
Grace Baptist Church will provide hot cocoa and goodies at Kiwanis Park, and S'mores will be provided by Childersburg Tigers Base Ball.
Heavens Gold Cakes & More, Cuppa Grace Cafe and Coffee, First Street Grill and Domino's Pizza order-in and window pickup, will be available with a full service menu.
The movie,"A Maggie Mae and Me Christ-mass Story," will be shown at the park next to the police station.