Childersburg first responders to face off in softball May 13

The Childersburg Police and Fire & Rescue Departments will face off in the 2023 ServePro First Responder Classic Softball Game on May 13 at 2 p.m. at Garland Justice Baseball Field at Childersburg High School.
Admission is a $5 donation for those aged 13 and up; children under 12 get in for free.
The majority of the proceeds from the game will go to benefit Camp Conquest, a camp for pediatric burn victims in Alexander City. Smaller portions will also go toward equipment for the police and fire departments. And of course, there are also bragging rights on the line.
Concessions will be available, and there will be a shaved ice vendor, inflatables and, naturally, police and fire vehicles for the children. There will also be several giveaways at each half-inning, as well as raffles on site.
This year’s title, corporate and platinum sponsors include ServPro, Toyota of Sylacauga, Renasant Bank, Vulcan Materials, Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union, Cater Up!, Ponder Plumbing and Sleeping Giant.
Police Chief Kevin Koss added “We would also like to thank all of our sub-sponsors. Without your generous contributions, this event would not be possible.”
Camp Conquest is a hub of the Pediatric Burn Foundation and the Children’s Harbor through Children’s Hospital.