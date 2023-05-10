 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
featured

Childersburg first responders to face off in softball May 13

The Childersburg Police and Fire & Rescue Departments will face off in the 2023 ServePro First Responder Classic Softball Game on May 13 at 2 p.m. at Garland Justice Baseball Field at Childersburg High School.

Admission is a $5 donation for those aged 13 and up; children under 12 get in for free.