Childersburg FIre Department responds to call of car hitting tree, bursting into flames

Childersburg Fire Department was dispatched Thursday at 10 p.m. to the scene of a fiery single-vehicle accident at the intersection of Coleman Road and Pine Grove Road, after a 9-1-1 caller reported a car hit a tree then burst into flames.
While en route, crews were advised a person may be inside the burning car, which was still burning when they arrived. After the flames were extinguished, it was confirmed the occupant was still inside.
Talladega County Coroner Shaddix Murphy said he pronounced the male occupant dead at the scene at 11:07 p.m., and the body was transported to the state forensics department in Montgomery for positive identification.
No other details were available at this time.