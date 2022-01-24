Childersburg Elementary fourth-graders participate in The Great Mail Race

CHILDERSBURG — Children at Childersburg Elementary School will benefit from the Kiwanis Club of Childersburg with its donation of stamps and envelopes, according to a recent news release.
The school's fourth grade recently became a part of The Great Mail Race, lessons that are developed to be a part of a social studies unit on mapping skills.
"The donation from the Kiwanis will help very much in our participation in the Great Mail Race," said Kabrina Lester, a fourth grade teacher at Childersburg Elementary. "Our fourth-grade classes will race against each other in preparing and sending 50 letters to elementary schools in each of the 50 states."
The letters ask students in other schools to complete a survey and mail it back.
"The survey questions, which are generated by the class, provide a real human connection to our geography goals," Lester said.
Through the preparation and later analysis of these surveys, students have the opportunity to see how connected and varied the lives of their fellow Americans can be. The study of geography moves beyond the typical activities of looking at maps and learning key vocabulary,although these are certainly part of the lessons.
"The Great Mail Race becomes an integral part of our work that everyone looks forward to each day," Lester said.
Nelson said the Kiwanis Club of Childersburg supports several local projects to benefit children, including the Kiwanis Park in Childersburg.
Annually, the Kiwanis Club of Childersburg hosts fundraisers including an annual golf tournament, pancake breakfast, 5K Fun Run and others, all to raise money to support projects that benefit children.
The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg, welcomes new members who want to serve their community. Information about becoming a member is available by contacting Janice Grohs at 256-378-4000, Diane Kay at 256-378-3916 or their Facebook page, The Kiwanis Club of Childersburg.