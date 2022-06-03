Childersburg duo arrested after break-in

Two Childersburg men have been arrested in connection with a residential burglary reported in Childersburg last week.
Je’Derrain Malik Stockdale, 26, and Reginald Lamont Evans Jr., 20, were both charged with a single count of burglary in the third degree and given bonds of $7,500 each set by a magistrate. Evans posted bond and was released the day after his arrest, but according to Talladega County Metro Jail records, Evans was still in custody Wednesday evening.
According to Childersburg Police Captain Kevin Koss, Evans and Stockdale were arrested in connection with the same incident. Early in the morning of May 24, the pair allegedly forced entry into a home on Canal Street.
The homeowner was not home at the time of the break-in but did have a surveillance system on the house.
The security system seems to have frightened the alleged burglars away before they had time to steal anything, Koss said.
The investigation quickly led to Evans and Stockdale being developed as suspects in the case, and both men were arrested at the Childersburg Police Department the day after the break-in.
Burglary in the third degree is a class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.