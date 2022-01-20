Childersburg Council votes to buy two vacant lots

The Childersburg City Council voted to purchase two vacant lots on Second Street Southwest at a cost of $20,000, plus about $675 in closing costs.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the city decided to acquire the property as part of a proposal to build a new municipal court and police department building.
“Right now, we’re still looking at a budget and what all will be required,” Wesson said. “It will be developed in stages, but the timeline hasn’t been decided yet.”
The newly acquired properties would likely be needed for parking if the new building project goes forward, he added.
During the same meeting, the council:
—Voted to approve an ordinance to set in motion a stormwater sewer project for the Pleasant Valley Community using funds from the Alabama Department of Environmental Management with a local match.
—Approved change orders for the Community Center renovation project, including adding storage space where the old bathrooms had been.
—Approved an extension to a letter of intent for a project in the city’s industrial park.
—Approved a beer and wine license for Family Dollar.
—Approved travel and training for a parks and recreation employee.
—Reclassified a basic firefighter to a part-time permanent status.
—Approved a $5,200 contract to repair a damaged road in the industrial park.
—Purchased an ad in The Daily Home’s Update edition.