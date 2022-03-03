Childersburg Council votes to add new zoning category for residential areas

The Childersburg City Council voted to add a zoning category (R-5 high density residential) to their existing ordinance during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the change was necessary to accommodate a potential development that has expressed interest in locating in Childersburg.
“There are actually two groups reaching out right now,” he said. “I can’t really talk about the specifics of either, but one of them will involve two story townhouses. They’ll be 1,600 to 2,400 square feet, and they’ll be pretty close together, without big yards. The houses will be about 10 feet apart. It’s for people who work on the other side of the river, but want to take advantage of the tax situation on this side.”
The R-5 designation is fairly common nationally and in other parts of Alabama, but was not included in Childersburg’s zoning regulations, he said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Approved a $1,499.26 change order for a new surveillance system at the community center.
—Awarded a contract to Civil Contractors LLC for emergency repair and installation of a storm drain on Cambridge Avenue for $16,700 using American Rescue Funds money.
—Named Council members Wesley Allen and Tommy Ivey as alternate delegates for the Alabama League of Municipalities Convention this summer. Wesson himself will be the primary voting representative of the city.
—Approved travel and training expenses for the new municipal court magistrate to complete her certification.
—Addressed three personnel issues in the fire department.
—Awarded two sets of bids for minor repairs at the B.J. Meeks Baseball Complex and Justice Field.