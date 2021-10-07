Childersburg Council votes on emergency storm drain repairs

The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday night with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-32, which amends Resolution 2021-24 that awarded emergency storm drain repairs to Civil Contractors for projects at 4th & 5th Streets and Limbaugh Avenue to include another $3,800 in expense to complete both projects. Civil Contractors was also awarded a pair of other storm drain repair projects: Southern Street NW, at a cost of $7,200; and inlet replacement at the corner of Eighth Avenue and Second Street SW, adjacent to Vintage Garage, along with needed sidewalk repair to remove a tripping hazard.
—After a public hearing, approval was also given to Resolution 2021-33, which will close and vacate an unnamed street between Block 17 and Block 16 of WL Bates Addition.
—The Council voted to approve the transfer of a 2007 Dodge Durango from the Police to the Fire Department.
—Approval was for the Mayor and Council to attend Certified Municipal Official training in Montgomery on November 1-3, including registration, lodging, and per diem. In a related matter, with that training schedule conflicting with a regularly-scheduled Council meeting, a vote approved rescheduling the Nov. 2 meeting to Nov. 9.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $135,159.51.
—The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Oct. 19.