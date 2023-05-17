 Skip to main content
Childersburg council urges residents to speak their mind in Montgomery

Members of the Childersburg City Council encouraged each other and their constituents to reach out to the local legislative delegation and express their opposition to bills pending in the Alabama Legislature that would negatively affect city services. 

Although all four council members present agreed (Councilman Wesley Allen was absent), the discussion took place before the meeting began, and no formal action was taken. 