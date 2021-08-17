Childersburg Council meets, approves a variety of items

The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday evening with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-228, which adopts the FY 2022 Rebuild Alabama Transportation Plan, which completes the annual paperwork necessary to remain a participant in the program.
—Also approved were three items relating to the ongoing renovation of the Limbaugh Community. The first item approves refinishing and upgrading the gym floor by Alabama Gym Floors at a cost not to exceed $12,900. New injury-prevention will padding was approved to be added in the gymnasium at a cost not to exceed $5,200. The last item approves repairs to a damaged floor, which occurred during the renovation process. The contractor insurance claim means that a portion of that cost is reimbursable.
—The Council voted to authorize the Mayor to execute a contract with Alabama Contract Sales for new Rec Center bleachers for $34,568.94, along with $5,000 for removal of the existing bleachers.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $218,746.10.
—Mayor Ken Wesson announced that a pair of department head positions with have application periods opening Aug. 18 through Sept. 7. Fire Chief Jimmy Daniel will be retiring effective October 1st. Park & Recreation Director Tony Murphy tendered his resignation this past Friday.
The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. Sept. 7.