Childersburg council authorizes key building purchase

The Childersburg City Council came one step closer Thursday evening to creating a new judicial complex on U.S. 280.
The council authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to purchase the old Medical/Surgical Building for $652,725. That price includes the 10,420-square-foot building and the property underneath it, including a helipad.
Wesson said Friday that the deal is expected to be closed by Sept. 22. The city intends to convert the property into a municipal courtroom and court offices. The police station will also be relocated there, and there will be new, larger council chamber in the building as well. The helipad will stay where it is and continue to be used to facilitate the airlifting of patients to University of Alabama Birmingham Hospital.
The space consequentially freed up at City Hall will be used primarily for an expansion of the Fire Department, including classrooms.
Ryan Coleman of Design Concepts of Sylacauga is the architect of the project. He will design and develop the project, which will then be sent out for bids.
Wesson said it was too early in the process to say how much the renovation might cost.
The project will be paid for using city funds and money from the Municipal Judicial Fund.
Also Thursday, the council:
- Approved contracts with two grant writing groups, Community Consultants Consultants Inc. and Utility Engineering Services LLC, for general purposes.
- Hired Terrie Sprayberry as the new athletics director for the Parks and Recreation Department.
- Bought a new tractor and deck mower for the Street Department from Beshear Tractor of Oxford.
- Applied for a $500,000 sewer improvement grant.