Childersburg council authorizes key building purchase

The Childersburg City Council came one step closer Thursday evening to creating a new judicial complex on U.S. 280.

The council authorized Mayor Ken Wesson to purchase the old Medical/Surgical Building for $652,725. That price includes the 10,420-square-foot building and the property underneath it, including a helipad.