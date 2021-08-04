Childersburg council approves variety of resolutions

The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday, August 3, 2021, at 6:00 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-26, which authorizes Mayor Ken Wesson to file an Alabama Historic Grant Application for sidewalk steps and brick walkway repairs at the Rainwater House and execute all required documents.
—Also approved was Resolution 2021-27, which authorizes Mayor Ken Wesson to file a USDA grant application for roof repair at 701 First Street SW and execute all required documents.
—The Council voted to approve a pair of projects using the services of the Cutting Edge. The first, not to exceed $6,250, will have the lot behind 701 1st Street SW cleared of trees, debris, old fencing, as well as removal of two trees between buildings. The second, not to exceed $300, will be for the company to install remaining sound panels at the Limbaugh Community Center.
—Also approved was the hire of Laura House as a part-time library assistant at the Rainwater Library at a pay rate of $7.25 an hour.
—The Council approved an advertisement in the Daily Home High School Football Magazine at a cost of $295.
—Also approved was a pair of requests from the Police Department. Approval was given to pay $30 per officer for 18 FOP memberships at a total of $540. Also approved was the upholstery of four police vehicle seats at a cost of $175 each.
—The Council approved an allocation of $2,755 toward the purchase of an AquaEye underwater body recovery system for the Childersburg Rescue Squad.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $277,326.30.
The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. Aug. 17.