Childersburg Council approves storm drain project of more than $400,000

The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday with the following agenda of items for action:
—The council voted to approve Resolution 2022-04 which awards the CWSRF Storm Drain project for Pleasant Valley to Civil Contractors, as the low qualified bidder at $409,300.
—Also approved was Resolution 2022-05, which approved Change Order No. 14 for the Community Center Project for light kits and a door with hardware at a total cost of $6,399.81.
—The Council approved Resolution 2022-06, which approved a contract with Southeast Shelby to provide ambulance billing for Childersburg Fire & Rescue Department.
—Also approved was an extension and expansion of the contract with the Greater Coosa Valley Chamber of Commerce to $1,000 per month, beginning April 1.
—The Council approved elected officials to attend the 2022 Alabama League of Municipalities Convention in Tuscaloosa in May, including lodging, per diem, mileage, and registration.
—Approval was given to a pair of items for the Childersburg Fire and Rescue Department. The purchase was approved for an E500 Automatic Transport Ventilator in the amount of $4833.53, using funds from American Rescue Fund 75. The Council also approved a new proposal for part-time department staffing.
—A trio of items was approved for maintenance, repair, and improvements at the baseball complex. Improvements and repair to the baseball coaches' office and dugout area will cost $4,850. Vinyl siding replacement on the maintenance building will cost $1,165, and the installation of a power roof vent for the concession stand will cost $625. All three projects were awarded to Simmons Home Improvement.
—The council approved a $4,800 expense for the Parks & Recreation Department to use the RecDesk website software, which will allow for on-line registration, as well as POS debit/credit card sales at the concession stands as well.
—Approval was given for payment of invoices in the amount of $401,571.21.
—The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. March 1.