Childersburg Council approves a variety of actions

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday evening with the following agenda of items for action:
—The council voted to approve a resolution, which allows Dr. Jason Eversull to provide, by contract, oversight services to the Childersburg Fire Department at a rate of $500 a month for routine services from Jan. 1, 2022 to Dec. 31, 2022.
—Approval was given to conduct a survey at property located on Ninth Avenue SW for a future municipal judicial building.
—The council voted to approve Rachel Carlson to attend Magistrate certification training classes in Montgomery, with registration and travel expenses for five straight Friday sessions.
—Approval was given for membership in the Alabama Municipal Attorney Association for Judge Bell at a cost of $75.
—The council approved Payton Haisten to be hired as Animal Control Officer, assigned to the Police Department at a rate of $11.50 as a full-time permanent employee.
—Approval was given to hire Samuel Russell as a part-time, as needed firefighter/paramedic at a rate of $15.49.
—The council approved recognition of Dec. 27 and 30, 2022 as additional City holidays.
—Approval was given for the Park and Recreation Department to purchase a 2008 Ford F250 pick-up truck in the amount of $11,000.
—The council approved the purchase of hand-held and mobile communication equipment for the Police and Fire Departments from Motorola Solutions for an amount not to exceed $125,000.
—Approval was given for payment of invoices in the amount of $118,896,77.
The next regular meeting of the council will take place at 6 p.m. on Jan. 4, 2022.