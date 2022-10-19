Childersburg Council approves $5.2 million budget

The Childersburg City Council approved a $5.2 million budget for the new fiscal year during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
The Childersburg City Council approved a $5.2 million budget for the new fiscal year during their regular meeting Tuesday night.
The budget leaves a surplus of $17,173 and includes a wage increase totaling just under $150,000.
In addition, the new budget also includes an increase of 5 percent of the city’s share of employee insurance premiums and a one-time longevity bonus for every employee based on their years of service.
“I know we’ve all been struggling the last couple of years,” Mayor Ken Wesson said. “But we had a good year with revenue this year and we wanted to take advantage of that. We wanted to be able to help the employees who help us keep the city running efficiently.”
The new fiscal year began Oct. 1.
Also Tuesday night, the council:
—Heard Wesson announce that Tractor Supply was renovating the old Winn-Dixie building.
—Approved the purchase of 11 ballistic police vests from Safe Line Defense, to be paid for with American Relief Program funds.
—Hired Richardson Construction to make storm water system repairs on 16th Avenue Northwest and Rocky Ridge Road, also using ARP funds.
—Heard Wesson ask for patience from motorists driving in backed up traffic on U.S. 280 while the state makes road improvements.
—Announced that their next meeting will be Nov. 1 at 6 p.m.
