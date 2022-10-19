 Skip to main content
Childersburg Council approves $5.2 million budget

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Childersburg City Council approved a $5.2 million budget for the new fiscal year during their regular meeting Tuesday night.

The budget leaves a surplus of $17,173 and includes a wage increase totaling just under $150,000.