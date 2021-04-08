Childersburg council approves $1,226,000 contract for Limbaugh Center facelist

The R.S. Limbaugh Community Center in Childersburg is going to be getting a facelift. And a new multipurpose room.
The Childersburg City Council voted Tuesday night to approve a $1,226,000 contract with M.J. Brooks and Sons of Sylacauga to perform the first major renovation on the building since it was completed in 1976. According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the project will involve renovating the facade of the community center, and expanding both restrooms and making them compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act and renovating the parking lot.
The project also includes the addition of a new multipurpose room and a corridor that will provide an additional way in and out of the building.
“Having a new multipurpose room will give us more opportunities to host more community events,” Wesson said.
The project was designed by J. Jenkins Architects of Anniston, and is expected to be completed in about 240 working days.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Heard Wesson proclaim the week of April 10 through 6 the “Week of the Young Child.”
—Appointed Mack Lee to the Water Works, Sewer and Gas Board.
—Approved the purchase of 20 Glock .45 handguns with accessories for the police department at a total cost of $12,688. Of that amount, $4,830 will come from donations.
—Approved reimbursement for a police officer for firearms instructor training.
—Approved the purchase of a Frigidaire dishwasher and brush truck pump assembly for the Fire Department for a total cost of $4,200.
—Hired an equipment operator in the street and sanitation department for $11 an hour.
—Agreed to replace the flooring in the fire captain’s office due to water damage.
—Agreed to purchase a 30 foot by 30 foot sun shade for some of the playground equipment in Kiwanis Park at a cost of $10,212.