Childersburg council annexes land for subdivision

Following a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Childersburg City Council voted to annex more than 30 acres of land for a new residential development on U.S. 280 near Central Alabama Community College.
Once the property had been annexed, all 31.48 acres were zoned R-5, high density residential.
According to Mayor Ken Wesson, the property will eventually be developed into a 132-unit subdivision.
“We should have all the drawings before Thanksgiving,” he said.
The contractor and their engineering firm should begin clearing the land by the end of the year, “if everything goes according to plan,” he said.
The contractor will also be responsible for all of the infrastructure serving the new subdivision as well.
“All of the utilities will be underground,” Wesson said. “They have already met with the Waterworks on our code requirements, and they will be putting in their own roads.”
The subdivision will be made up single-family homes ranging in size from 15,000 square feet (one bedroom) to 23,000 square feet (four bedroom).
Information on pricing was unavailable Wednesday.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Rezoned two properties on 9th Avenue Northwest from R-3 to B-2.
—Approved a traffic signal agreement with the Alabama Department of Transportation.
—Applied for a grant for police equipment with no local match.
—Approved a $24,465 contract with Simmons Home Improvement for Americans with Disabilities Act compliant restroom at Kymulga Grist Mill.
—Establish an account for a certificate of deposit at Coosa Pines Federal Credit Union.
—Approved the purchase by the police department of four computer cradles for patrol cars for $1,380.
—Bought a $300 Tip-Off Club advertisement for Childersburg High School.