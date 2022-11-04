 Skip to main content
Childersburg council annexes land for subdivision

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

Following a public hearing Tuesday evening, the Childersburg City Council voted to annex more than 30 acres of land for a new residential development on U.S. 280 near Central Alabama Community College.

Once the property had been annexed, all 31.48 acres were zoned R-5, high density residential.