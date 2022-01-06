Childersburg City Council votes to apply for $250,000 grant to pave Forest Hills Drive

The Childersburg City Council voted Tuesday to authorize Mayor Ken Wesson to apply for a $250,000, no-match grant through the Alabama Department of Transportation’s Rebuild Alabama program.
Wesson said Wednesday that the money will go to pave Forest Hills Drive if the grant is awarded.
“That’s kind of a major thoroughfare through the city, especially when they’re working on U.S. 280," he said. "We had the road inspected, and it’s not terrible, but at some point its going to need it.”
He added that he should know if the money is forthcoming by February, or March at the latest.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Approved the purchase of $14,541 in cardio equipment from Wright Equipment for the Limbaugh Community Center. The bid includes installation.
—Agreed to pay $75 for city attorney Reagan Rumsey for membership in the Alabama Municipal Attorney’s Association.
—Approved travel and training expenses for several employees in the police department.
—Announced their next meeting will be Jan. 18 at 6 p.m.