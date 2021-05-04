Childersburg City Council approves various resolutions

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-14, which amends the State Revolving Fund Coosa/DeSoto Storm Drain Project to include an additional $49,149.
—Also approved was Resolution 2021-15, which allows Mayor Ken Wesson to execute an agreement with GFL Solid Waste Southeast.
—The Council approved Resolution 2021-16, which approves an amended total for the Paving Project 2020 to a total cost of $1,263,862.53, with Talladega County reimbursing the city for $40,986 in work.
—Also approved was Resolution 2021-17, which surpluses 10 Mac computers at the Rainwater Library.
—The Council approved an advertisement for the annual “First Responders: Heroes on the Home Front” edition of The Daily Home, at a cost of $740.
—Approval was given to hire police cadet Christopher Smith as a full time, permanent employee at a rate of $14.50 while attending the Montgomery Police Academy.
—The Council approved the installation of internet service at the Childersburg Rescue Squad Building.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $63,314.56.
The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. on May 18.