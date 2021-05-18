Childersburg City Council approves various resolutions

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:
—The council voted to approve Ordinance 1120, which authorized bond refinance renewal through Frazier/Lanier.
—Approval was given to Resolution 2021-18, which authorizes surplus of three garbage truck units and a pair of limb loader units for the Street & Sanitation Department.
—The council gave approval to purchase two new patrol units for the Childersburg Police Department. The vehicles will be 2021 Ford Explorers through Shiver Ford in Montgomery at the state bid list price of $39,955 completely patrol-ready.
—Also approved was a Lounge Retail Liquor Class II Package license for All Gas and Liquor, located at 32522 US Highway 280.
—The council approved the hire of Keith Hudson as a part-time, temporary firefighter/paramedic at a $15.49 rate of pay.
—Due to a likely lack of a quorum, the Council voted to move the second June meeting from June 15th to June 22nd.
—Also approval was granted for Shirley Shepherd and Aimee Burnette to attend a one-day magistrate class in Montgomery.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $130,917.87.
—Mayor Ken Wesson announced that new GFL garbage containers will begin to be delivered next week. The containers are resident-specific and specially coded to identify them by address. There will also be detailed information on the lid, explaining your route and collection day, as well as other important information. The new company is already out, picking up yard waste and rubbish along city streets. Mayor Wesson said that the company wanted to start the new agreement with as clean a community as they are able.
The next regular meeting of the Council will be at 6 p.m. June 1.