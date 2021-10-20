Childersburg City Council approves trio for Park and Recreation Board appointments

The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday evening with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve three appointments to the Park and Recreation Board: Brandon Rogers and Malley Limbaugh for terms ending Sept. 21, 2025, and Shaddix Murphy for a term ending Aug. 18, 2025.
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-34, which awarded architectural services to Difference Architecture LLC for the Municipal Building Project to be located at 126 Ninth Avenue SW. The project is proposed to be a new police station and municipal court building.
—A proclamation was read in observance of Native American Heritage Month in November.
—Approval was given for the following roof infrastructure repairs to municipal buildings: Childersburg Community Center ($2,260), Kymulga Grist Mill pavilion ($4,924), Childersburg Rescue Squad ($496), and Childersburg Police Department ($3,890).
—The Council approved a pair of personnel matters for the Park & Recreation Department. Mike Reed has been promoted to Assistant Director with a salary of $30,800. Floyd Jones was transferred to the department to handle field maintenance. The Council also approved the purchase of a 2007 Ford F-150 for $11,000 from Ponder Equipment.
—Approval was given to a trio of items for the Fire Department. Repairs will be made to emergency lights on a 2007 Dodge Durango at a cost of $967.31, Susie Wimmer will transfer to the department as a Transport Medic at a rate of $13 an hour, and approval was given to hire a Basic Transport EMT at $11 an hour.
—The Council approved the promotion of Corey Jones to Street Department Crew Leader at a rate of $10 an hour.
—Approval was given to hire a full-time Library Assistant at a rate of $10 an hour, as well as a part-time Library Assistant at a rate of $8 an hour.
—The Council approved the hire of transportation drivers, starting at a pay rate of $10 an hour.
Also approved was the hire of Kristen Glenn at a rate of $12.50 an hour to serve as records clerk/administrative assistant assigned to the Police Department. Jimmy Daniel will serve as a part-time Building Inspector at a rate of $400 biweekly, as needed.
—The Police Department added a pair of certified police officers. Brent Penny will come on board at a rate of $17 an hour, and Justin Gable returns to the department at a rate of $17.25 an hour.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $282,297.71.
—The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. Nov. 9.