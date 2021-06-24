Childersburg City Council approves purchase of two parcels of land

From staff reports
CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council met Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve Resolution 2021-21 which gives approval for the city to purchase two parcels of property located on Ninth Avenue SW, adjacent to 280 Dental Clinic for future use of the City, authorizing the Mayor to execute necessary documents. The cost will be $12,000 per parcel.
—Also approved were a pair of drainage inlet projects on River Run Road. The first, across from 215 River Run Road would replace an inlet, with curb at a cost of $6,800. The other, located near 119 River Run would repair an inlet box, adding a yard top and a small flume, at a cost of $5,850.
—The Council gave for Police Chief Rick McClelland to attend the Police Summer Conference in Orange Beach, including registration, per diem, and 4-night lodging.
—Also approved were a pair of city employee classification changes. Hoyt Stoffregen will move from full time to part-time/temporary firefighter/paramedic with no change in his rate of pay. Cory Jones will be classified as a full-time/permanent employee of the Childersburg Street Department with no change in his rate of pay.
—The Council approved a bid from MM Integrity to pressure-wash downtown city sidewalks prior to CoosaFest at a cost of $5,600.
—Invoices were approved for payment in the amount of $229,186.91.
—The next regular meeting of the council will take place at 6 p.m. on July 6.