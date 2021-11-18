Childersburg City Council approves longevity bonuses for city employees

The Childersburg City Council met on Tuesday at 6 p.m. with the following agenda of items for action:
—The Council voted to approve longevity bonuses for city employees.
—Approval was given to a proposed Fiscal Year 2022 City liability insurance policy through Legacy Insurance at a cost of $214,474, which is a reduction of more than $10,000 from the last fiscal year policy cost.
—The Council voted to approve five storm water drainage system repairs at a total cost of $14,500. The projects will be adjacent to First Baptist Church, along with projects in the River Run, Princeton, Forest Hills/Grist Mill Road, and Coosa Street areas.
—Approval was given to pay registration/membership for Brandon Hughes for Firearms Training Instructor certification for the Police Department. That cost is $95.
—The Council also approved for the Fire Department to hire Brett Lunsford as a certified, full-time paramedic at a rate of $13.50.
—Approval was given for Singleterry Painting for labor and materials for the main room of the Senior Center at a cost of $5,915.
—The Council approved Blair Roofing to perform roofing repairs to the following municipal facilities: Kymulga Grist Mill ($1,866) and the John Cox Stadium Concession Stand ($3,460).
—Approval was given to advertise with the Childersburg Tip-Off Club at a cost of $250.
—The Council approved payment of invoices in the amount of $439,733.90.
The next regular meeting of the Council will take place at 6 p.m. on Dec. 7.