Childersburg City Council approves contracts for mountain bike trail projects

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

The Childersburg City Council approved three contracts for work by Richardson Construction for projects at the city’s new mountain bike trail during its regular called meeting Tuesday night.

The largest of the three contracts would complete an access road to the trails for $49,900. The other two involve placing a pavilion at a cost of $14,339.64 and clearing the parking area for $7,170. All three contracts will be paid with grant money. The projects associated with the grant are all 80 percent reimbursable, according to Mayor Ken Wesson.