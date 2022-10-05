Childersburg City Council approves contracts for mountain bike trail projects

The Childersburg City Council approved three contracts for work by Richardson Construction for projects at the city’s new mountain bike trail during its regular called meeting Tuesday night.
The largest of the three contracts would complete an access road to the trails for $49,900. The other two involve placing a pavilion at a cost of $14,339.64 and clearing the parking area for $7,170. All three contracts will be paid with grant money. The projects associated with the grant are all 80 percent reimbursable, according to Mayor Ken Wesson.
Wesson said the city got a grant to build the trails in 2017 and that the first phase of the construction, the trails themselves, were completed in 2019 or 2020.
The main project consists of three separate trails, each more than a mile long. The area will be officially open after the road is built, but Wesson said at least four different mountain biking clubs had already tried out the trails and were uniformly impressed.
The trails are located between the grist mill property and U.S. 231, Wesson said.
“You can see it from the back of the grist mill property, but you can’t get to it directly from there right now,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Approved the purchase of emergency medical supplies from Bound Tree worth $746.42, paid for with American Rescue Plan funding.
—Approved repairs to a Dodge Charger worth $1,755 and a 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe for $1,810.55. Both vehicles belong to the police department.