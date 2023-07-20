 Skip to main content
Childersburg church sponsoring effort for community unity

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Childersburg will host “Bringing Our Community Together,” an event designed to do just what its name implies: Bring together churches, parents, children, schools and other elements of the community to work toward building the common good.

  “The vision comes from so many people falling by the wayside, even dying,” according to church member Patricia Jones. “People seem to act more than they think. They’re not thinking, they’re shooting and killing each other in schools, even at the malls. You can’t even go shopping.”