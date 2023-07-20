Childersburg church sponsoring effort for community unity

On Saturday, Aug. 5, Mt. Olive Baptist Church in Childersburg will host “Bringing Our Community Together,” an event designed to do just what its name implies: Bring together churches, parents, children, schools and other elements of the community to work toward building the common good.
“The vision comes from so many people falling by the wayside, even dying,” according to church member Patricia Jones. “People seem to act more than they think. They’re not thinking, they’re shooting and killing each other in schools, even at the malls. You can’t even go shopping.”
The event starts at 10 a.m. with at least 10 vendors. The program starts at around noon, and will feature seven different speakers, including Dexter Green (on the church’s role), Jimmy Lee Thomas (the importance of education), Talladega City Manager Seddrick Hill and Talladega Police Chief Diane Thomas (on community), Ricky Wycoff (the home), TJ Wilson (his personal story and testimony) and Mt. Olive Pastor Anthony Anderson.
The speaker portion of the program will be followed by a question-and-answer session, and is expected to last until about 4 p.m. Jones said.
“We have to take the torch, be a force for the people,” she added.
“It’s not a black and white issue, it’s about everybody. Love is action, and if you act positively, you can help make the whole world a better place. Right now, there’s a lot of confusion, division, discord and hatred. Those things all happen when you’re not rooted in love and respect.”