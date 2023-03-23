Childersburg approves training agreement for EMTs

The Childersburg City Council approved an agreement with Herzing University in Birmingham for emergency medical technician students to perform a rotation with the fire department.
The vote was 4-0, as Councilman Brandon Robinson was not present for the meeting.
Earlier this year, the Childersburg Fire Department was designated as a training facility for EMT students statewide; Mayor Ken Wesson said Tuesday that the agreement with Herzing was a first fruit of that designation.
“Our fire department is being recognized as an outstanding training facility,” he said. “Now we are starting to see people outside the city wanting to utilize what we have to offer here.”
He also praised Fire Chief Shane Phillips, saying, “He’s really doing a great job for us.”
During the same meeting, the council also voted to rescind and terminate an agreement they entered into last year with Polymers Infinity LLC, who were at the time planning to build on city property.
Wesson said he could not go into a great deal of detail on the situation, but he did say that the company had asked to be released from the agreement, since they were unable to actually build anything on the site.
Also Tuesday, the council:
— Adopted a local match of $65,497 for the Senior Center transportation program, administered by the East Alabama Regional Planning and Development Commission. This program has been in place for some time, and the resolution approving the matching funds is routine.
— Hired an interim building inspector at a cost of $400 biweekly.
— Approved the posting of a soon-to-be-vacant administrative assistant position.
— Reclassified one fire department employee from part time to full time and another from full-time to part time with no change in pay for either employee.
—Approved the purchase of two additional Southern Software licenses for the police department at a cost of $1,700 for the first year and $200 per year after that. The new licenses will allow the software that generates police reposts to be installed on the laptops in the city’s police cars.
— Approved $5,155 in repairs to an air conditioning unit at the recreation center. A second, much older unit, will eventually have to replaced.
— Discussed relaunching the senior fish fry sometime in May. The long-standing tradition had to be set aside for a couple of years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
— Discussed implementation of the nuisance abatement measure that the council approved at their previous meeting. The city agreed to give some grace time on enforcement, but after that agreed that the ordinance needed to be enforced firmly and consistently.
— Discussed the available public address equipment that the city will using for an upcoming function at the rec center.