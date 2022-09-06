Childersburg approves contract for parking lot for bike trail

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with Richardson Construction for a parking lot for a bicycle trial that the city has already constructed.
The estimated price of the project is $46,000, which is 80 percent reimbursable, according to Mayor Ken Wesson.
Wesson said the city got a grant to build the trails in 2017 and that the first phase of the construction, the trails themselves, were completed in 2019 or 2020.
The city still has about $128,000 left in grant funding. Wesson said that the parking lot project and a new access road should be able to close the project out.
The parking lot will be made of concrete, and the project includes striping as well as paving.
The main project consists of three separate trails, each more than a mile long. The area will be officially open after the road is built, but Wesson said at least four different mountain biking clubs had already tried out the trails and were uniformly impressed.
The trails are located between the grist mill property and U.S. 231, Wesson said. “You can see it from the back of the grist mill property, but you can’t get to it directly from there right now,” he said.
Also Tuesday, the council:
—Approved the use of American Rescue Plan funding for $123,294.56 for Motorola Radio communications equipment for the city’s first responders. The council had previously approved the expenditure, but not the use of ARP money; Wesson said Tuesday’s vote was needed to make sure the paperwork was accurate.
—Approved the purchase of emergency extrication equipment for $2,291.
—Approved a six month contract with Alabama Construction and Tree Service for tree debris removal in exchange for access to the city’s burn pit. Otherwise, the city does not incur any expense.
—Awarded a contract for $15,500 with MJ Brooks Construction for new, energy efficient windows at City Hall.
—Approved a liquor license for Barley’s, a bar that will likely be open in mid-October on U.S. 280. There will be food trucks outside, but no food served inside the building.
—Approved the purchase of three shotguns and five rifles from Exile Armory for $4,030 for vehicles in the police department.
—Advertised for a full-time clerk at the Rainwater Library.
—Heard a presentation from Chief Assistant District Attorney Christina Kilgore and Talladega County Drug and Violent Crime Task Force Commander Mike Roberson requesting funding for the task force. Childersburg has always donated $55,000 per year, the same amount Kilgore requested for this year. The council will vote on the request at a later date.
—Discussed, but took no action on, direct deposit for city employees.
—Heard Wesson report that a local company had completed demolition on an existing building, and that the brick and block had been crushed ready for use as paving material. The material will be donated to the city.