Childersburg approves contract for parking lot for bike trail

Childersburg City Hall teaser
Bob Crisp/The Daily Home

CHILDERSBURG — The Childersburg City Council approved a contract Tuesday night with Richardson Construction for a parking lot for a bicycle trial that the city has already constructed.

The estimated price of the project is $46,000, which is 80 percent reimbursable, according to Mayor Ken Wesson.

