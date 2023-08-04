 Skip to main content
Child endangerment charged against Childersburg mother

Lacey Tyler

A Childersburg woman is facing felony charges of chemical endangerment of a child in Sylacauga.

Following a routine traffic stop by an Alabama state trooper, Lacey Marie Tyler, 40, was arrested last week on the chemical endangerment warrant, which dates back to 2021. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $7,500 bond the day after she was booked into jail and subsequently released.

