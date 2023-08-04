Child endangerment charged against Childersburg mother

A Childersburg woman is facing felony charges of chemical endangerment of a child in Sylacauga.
Following a routine traffic stop by an Alabama state trooper, Lacey Marie Tyler, 40, was arrested last week on the chemical endangerment warrant, which dates back to 2021. According to Talladega County Metro Jail records, she posted a $7,500 bond the day after she was booked into jail and subsequently released.
Sylacauga Police Detective Chris Vinson said Tyler had given birth to a baby boy at Coosa Valley Medical Center in Sylacauga in July 2020. The baby tested positive for a controlled substance, Vinson said, although he declined to comment on what the controlled substance was.
A sample was sent to the state Department of Forensic Sciences, but due to a tremendous backlog, the results were not issued until 2021, the following year.
It was not clear where Tyler was in the interim, Vinson said.
Chemical endangerment of a child is a Class C felony in Alabama, punishable upon conviction by one year and one day to 10 years in prison.